LISTEN: Thylacine’s “Versailles” Single Receives Fresh, Captivating Rework from Ah! Kosmos

Since the release of his debut album “Transsiberian,” Thylacine has cultivated a penchant for music inspired by his travels. One transformative endeavor saw him crafting music during his expedition aboard the Trans-Siberian Railway—an artistic journey that not only shaped his identity but also gave rise to an album that catapulted the young virtuoso into the spotlight of the electronic music realm and the broader music industry. Now, we’re treated to a captivating new rework of Thylacine’s ‘Versailles’ original, courtesy of artist Ah! Kosmos. As you’ll hear below, the producer does a seamless, fantastic job at maintaining the unique vibe of the original track while also adding their own unique flavor. Hear what we mean by streaming the track below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

Thylacine – Versailles (Ah! Kosmos Rework) | Stream

