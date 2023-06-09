With a pulsating rhythm section and captivating synthesized melodies that quickly set it apart from the original release, rising German producer Fekjá has masterfully re-imagined Thylacine’s mezmorizing piece, “Polar,” to give it a stunning makeover tailored for the dance floor. Retaining the original version’s majestic emotion, the remix adds a crisp sonic edge through its ethereal and weightless elements, complemented by a subtle yet powerful synth bassline. Fejká’s shimmering new rendition stands as a testament to Thylacine’s signature style, where instrumental music remarkably conveys and evokes profound emotions and sensations. Hear what we mean by streaming the track below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

Thylacine – Polar (Fejká Remix) | Stream

LISTEN: Thylacine’s “Polar” Receives Electrifying Remix Courtesy of Rising Producer Fekjá