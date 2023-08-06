Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

EVENTS: Portola Aims to Cement Fast-Growing Legacy in Second Annual San Francisco Festival

In a short amount of time, Goldenvoice’s two-day Portola stands out as one of the most masterfully curated, premiere festival experiences on offer. And after turning heads with their inaugural event last year, the San Francisco fest is back with another stunningly stacked billing featuring an abundance of incredible acts from Skrillex and Jai Paul to Kenny Beats and Thundercat, just to name a few. Whether you’re a seasoned festival-goer or a first-timer, Portola’s carefully curated lineup and vibrant ambiance ensure that it will be a highlight on every music lover’s calendar. The festival is slated to take place on September 30-31st at SF’s Pier 80, and is going to be one for the books. Check out the full lineup below and be sure to snag weekend passes while you still can!

