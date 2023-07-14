DJ/producer and multi-instrumentalist Homemade Spaceship has, in a short amount of time, made a powerful impact on Denver’s bass music scene. Known for his astral-inspired sonics and electro-soul performances incorporating electric guitar and flute, the talented act boasts a unique sound and style, combining metal’s heaviness with electro-soul’s grooviness. Now, he’s gearing up for his anticipated debut album, Ghost Ride The Spaceship, which promises a genre-blurring journey through the space-time continuum. The lead single, “Electric Indigo,” is out today and offers listeners a taste of the album’s wonky and vibrant bass-driven soundscape, serving as the launching point for an intergalactic space expedition. Homemade Spaceship’s work is a form of catharsis, providing an escape from reality and a sense of purpose in the universe. Hear what we mean by streaming the record via Spotify below and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one!

Homemade Spaceship – Electric Indigo | Stream

“This track is the epitome of my “music for looking at the stars” vibe. Something about the idea of being lost in space with someone you love and being tragically okay with it feels like the purpose of this track.” – Homemade Spaceship

LISTEN: Homemade Spaceship Announces Debut Album + Unleashes Captivating Lead Single, “Electric Indigo”