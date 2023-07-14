LISTEN: Disclosure Returns With Fourth Studio Album Alchemy 

Returning with their first album to be independently released via their AWAL imprint, Apollo Records, Disclosure‘s Alchemy is a refreshing reset for brothers Guy and Howard Lawrence. A project without guest features or samples, their 11-track album Alchemy overflows with renewed creativity, energy, and dancefloor-ready bangers as Disclosure begins their next chapter free of a major music label. Stream Alchemy below.

