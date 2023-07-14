Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Disclosure Returns With Fourth Studio Album Alchemy 

Returning with their first album to be independently released via their AWAL imprint, Apollo RecordsDisclosure‘s Alchemy is a refreshing reset for brothers Guy and Howard Lawrence. A project without guest features or samples, their 11-track album Alchemy overflows with renewed creativity, energy, and dancefloor-ready bangers as Disclosure begins their next chapter free of a major music label.  Stream Alchemy below.

