Rising producer/songwriter Sam Silver has teamed up with hip-hop artists WhiteRoseMoxie, A$AP Ant, and Corey St.Rose for his captivating latest single, “Witness.” As you’ll hear below, the track showcases Silver’s unique ability to blend genres and styles into a cohesive and compelling sound. With masterful production skills, the New York artist effortlessly combines elements of Hip-Hop and electronic music on this record, creating a dynamic and gripping composition. “Witness” is a testament to Silver’s versatility and his ability to craft deeply personal and relatable music. As an exciting talent in the New York music scene, Silver’s next release, “Choppa,” a collaboration with Hefna380, will be available on July 14, 2023, on DND Records. In the meantime, stream “Witness” below and watch the accompanying music video as well.

