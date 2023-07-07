It has been a couple of years since SABAI and Hoang teamed up on their massive single “Million Days,” which continues to rack up streams, which boasts nearly 80 million plays on Spotify/Youtube alone. The two melodic bass producers have consistently and gradually established a name for themselves in the genre, methodically earning the support of fans from across the world.

As an encore, SABAI and Hoang return with “North Star” feat. Casey Cook, a track that you can feel not only from the reverberations of sound but also from the heart within. “North Star” is a track that speaks to his purpose, shedding light on how and why his music is so significant to his journey as an artist in the modern world. There’s a refreshing honesty and sincerity to the lyrics being sung, “no matter how deep, no matter how far, you always walk me through the dark.. no matter the path, I’ll find my way back to where you are,” shedding light on how profound this musical journey has been for SABAI and encouraging his fans to seek their true purpose in life.

SABAI and Hoang recently announced their “Hundred Days” tour. For tickets, click here.

LISTEN: Sabai and Hoang Team Up On Inspirational Encore “North Star” feat. Casey Cook