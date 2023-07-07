Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Sabai and Hoang Team Up On Inspirational Encore “North Star” feat. Casey Cook

LISTEN: Sabai and Hoang Team Up On Inspirational Encore “North Star” feat. Casey Cook

by Leave a Comment

It has been a couple of years since SABAI and Hoang teamed up on their massive single “Million Days,” which continues to rack up streams, which boasts nearly 80 million plays on Spotify/Youtube alone. The two melodic bass producers have consistently and gradually established a name for themselves in the genre, methodically earning the support of fans from across the world.

As an encore, SABAI and Hoang return with “North Star” feat. Casey Cook, a track that you can feel not only from the reverberations of sound but also from the heart within. “North Star” is a track that speaks to his purpose, shedding light on how and why his music is so significant to his journey as an artist in the modern world. There’s a refreshing honesty and sincerity to the lyrics being sung, “no matter how deep, no matter how far, you always walk me through the dark.. no matter the path, I’ll find my way back to where you are,” shedding light on how profound this musical journey has been for SABAI and encouraging his fans to seek their true purpose in life.

SABAI and Hoang recently announced their “Hundred Days” tour. For tickets, click here.

LISTEN: Sabai and Hoang Team Up On Inspirational Encore “North Star” feat. Casey Cook

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Album Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend