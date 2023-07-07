Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Josh Rubin Unveils Heartfelt EP, “Playing with Fire”: A Sonic Journey of Love & Reflection

Rising artist Josh Rubin has finally unveiled his heartfelt EP Playing with Fire, a collection of tracks reflecting on his past experiences and relationships. In collaboration with producers such as noll, Highland, Francis Derelle, Yetep, Klaxx, and Afinity, Rubin effortlessly combines his eclectic sonic influences into nothing short of a captivating musical journey. As you’ll quickly hear below, the project genuinely encapsulates the essence of love, its risks, and the need for both fire and love to survive. Throughout this impressive EP, Rubin proves that expressing love is a gamble worth taking, and his authentic exploration resonates with listeners on an emotional level. Hear what we mean by streaming Playing with Fire via Spotify and be sure to stay on the lookout for more heat from Josh Rubin (hopefully) in the near future.

Josh Rubin – Playing with Fire (EP) | Stream

Categories

