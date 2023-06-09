Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Split Kick Unleash Catchy New Dancefloor Heater, “Fantasy”

Dance-pop maestros Split Kick have made a triumphant return with what could be their most impressive and remarkable tune to date in “Fantasy.” As you’ll hear below, this pulsating and invigorating track thrives on the energetic synergy of rich, 80s-inspired synthesizers, expertly layered with fluttering falsetto vocals that harmoniously blend together. The result is a deeply infectious record that exudes a timeless quality from the moment you press the play button. “Fantasy” skillfully blends elements of funk, house, modern pop, and even disco, crafting a irresistible dance floor anthem that transports listeners to a realm of alluring smoky dance floors, and never-ending nights of euphoria. Hear what we mean by streaming the track via Spotify.

Split Kick – Fantasy | Stream

Categories

