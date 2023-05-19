LISTEN: Cash Cash Deliver Intoxicating New “Bleach (Move On)” Single via Ultra Records

Cash Cash, the talented trio known for their energetic electronic pop sound, have come through today with their latest single, “Bleach (move on)” via Ultra Rec./Sony Music. The track marks a significant milestone for the group as it features Jean Paul, one of its members, taking on lead vocals for the first time. As you’ll hear below, the track dives deep into the mental struggles the group has faced in recent years, shedding light on the reasons behind their nearly two-year hiatus from 2021 to 2023. With their previous single “Anyway” featuring RuthAnne making waves earlier this year, Cash Cash’s comeback is in full force and we’re excited to see what they have in store for us next. In the meantime stream their new release below.

