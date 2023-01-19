Decorated platinum trio Cash Cash are back better than ever with “Anyway,” a captivating new dance heater arriving on Ultra Records/Sony Music, to which the act just signed to. The track features rising Irish singer/songwriter RuthAnne and is Cash Cash’s first new single after a nearly 2-year hiatus. As you’ll hear below, we’re treated to a cleanly-produced dance-pop heater that’s catchy from front to back. Hear what we mean by streaming the single via Spotify below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

LISTEN: Cash Cash Deliver Stunning New Dance-Pop Single, “Anyway” featuring RuthAnne