Nashville-based artist Effin has brought a new flavor of sound to the music scene with his latest single “Get It On.” The eclectic artist has taken inspiration from Motown and Soul styles that resonate within his hometown, Nashville, Tennessee, to create a fresh and original sound that is sure to catch the attention of music enthusiasts worldwide. “Get It On” is a hard-hitting bass-heavy single that incorporates samples from the 50s and 70s era, bringing a vintage explosion of sound into the 21st century. The song is a collage of decades of sound that showcases Effin’s unique sound design and his ability to put his own twist on classics he’s known and loved.

Effin has already made waves in the music industry, with support from some of the biggest names in electronic music, including NGHTMRE, Excision, and Apashe. Effin’s raw talent and drive towards his creative endeavors are palpable in “Get It On,” and it is no surprise that he is set to release an album later this year that promises to reveal even more of his artistic abilities.

LISTEN: EFFIN Shares “Get It On” with Album Announcement

