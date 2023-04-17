LISTEN: Rising Duo Marnik Returns to Dim Mak with Dance Floor Heater ‘Artificial Intelligence’

Italian superstar artists Marnik return to Steve Aoki’s Dim Mak label in their latest track, “Artificial Intelligence,” a collaboration with duo Sirona and Heyder. As you’ll hear below, the high-energy tune kicks off with a digitized buildup that seamlessly blends into a deep tech house breakdown, complete with pulsating mechanical synths and heavy bass. Accompanied by a distorted voiceover, the track’s title, “Artificial Intelligence,” perfectly captures the futuristic vibe and is sure to transport listeners to the realm of their favorite video game. Hear what we mean by streaming the track via Spotify below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

