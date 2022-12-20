Rising producer Adam Moryttoo is back better than ever with a fresh new single in “Colours.” As you’ll hear below, this release boasts some incredibly raw energy alongside intoxicating synths and crisp drum programming. The record is also absolutely coated in rich basslines and catchy vocal samples, making it sound tailor-made for the club or festival main stage. Hear what we mean by streaming “Colours” below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

Adam Moryttoo – Colours | Stream

LISTEN: Adam Moryttoo Captivates Listeners In Latest Single, “Colours”