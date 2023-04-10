Photo by @kaleidokitty

Well-known throughout the dance music world thanks to their underground shows and generous donation initiatives, Soul Food Music Collective are back with their must-hear annual compilation of new music that best represents the collectives’ unique vibe and aesthetic. This year’s new installment, Volume 03, boasts an absolutely stacked lineup of some of the most promising risings acts in the underground Wave and Bass scenes. As you’ll hear below, all these artists come together and contribute to a super impressive compilation project – stream it via Spotify and be sure to read what collective member ASAHN has to say about the meaning behind this release

“Soul Food Comp 03 symbolizes a turning point in our ever-evolving story. As of this moment in time, we don’t really consider ourselves a record label. Three years ago, we had no idea what to expect with Comp 01.. We were honestly prepared for it to be a one-time only thing. Fast forward to now and it’s truly all thanks to our community that we can co-create such beautiful soundscapes.”

Soul Food Compilation, Vol. 3 | Stream

