Ushering in a new year of infinite possibilities, Le Youth is proud to kick things off with a brand new collaboration with Jerro. Featuring vocalist Lizzy Land, “Lost” is out January 19th via This Never Happened. In addition, Le Youth is proud to announce Part 1 of his wildly-popular ‘About Us’ tour, a new conceptual run of tour dates designed to bring people together, create intimate moments, and remove the literal and figurative separation between himself and his fans.

These won’t be your typical DJ sets. The ‘About Us’ shows will feature Le Youth firmly planted in the crowd (where logistically possible) and attendees will find themselves immersed in a unique setting where they are as much a part of the experience as Le Youth himself. With an all-new production set-up (at the larger events) one time only city-exclusive merchandise and much more, every ‘About Us’ show will encourage fans to leave their inhibitions at the door for a night of unforgettable, unfiltered, intimate musical memories like none other.

“It’s not about me, it’s about us,” he passionately states, accentuating that without you, Le Youth wouldn’t and couldn’t be who/what it is today.

Stay tuned for About Us Pt 2. and much more music to come.

Click here for tickets.

Le Youth Launches Fan-Focused, Intimate “About Us Tour” + New Music