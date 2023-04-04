Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Pretty Lights Announces Long-Awaited Return After 5-Year Hiatus

You know the saying, “When there’s smoke there’s fire”? After a generous amount of social media smoke regarding a Pretty Lights comeback – the fire is definitely here.

In a short video posted to Social Media, Pretty Lights debuted brand new music and unveiled a list of cities that we assume he will be touring at. So far the cities announced in the short video include: Denver, Lake Dillon, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Chicago, The Caverns (TN), San Francisco, and New Orleans. Get ready for The Soundship Spacesystem Tour fam.

