Pretty Lights Announces Long-Awaited Return After 5-Year Hiatus

You know the saying, “When there’s smoke there’s fire”? After a generous amount of social media smoke regarding a Pretty Lights comeback – the fire is definitely here.
In a short video posted to Social Media, Pretty Lights debuted brand new music and unveiled a list of cities that we assume he will be touring at. So far the cities announced in the short video include: Denver, Lake Dillon, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Chicago, The Caverns (TN), San Francisco, and New Orleans. Get ready for The Soundship Spacesystem Tour fam.
View this post on Instagram
STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY
▲ ▲ Read More About Pretty Lights Here ▲ ▲
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.