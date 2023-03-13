Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Lucille Croft Unveils Conceptual EP ‘The Valentine Effect’

LISTEN: Lucille Croft Unveils Conceptual EP ‘The Valentine Effect’

by Leave a Comment

Lucille Croft stunned the masses with her Patient X EP last year, presenting listeners with a multi-faceted, audiovisual project that left us all in anticipation of what comes next.

Enter The Valentine Effect, yet another complex, conceptual creation from Croft that is designed to leave people with the feeling that life may not be exactly as it seems. Out now by way of Bad Wolf HQ, Croft describes her newest work as “a psychological experience that listeners can interpret in their own way.” The four-track EP is a no holds barred, in your face production that won’t give you a moment’s respite from the moment you press play. “You’re Experiencing It” sets the tone early, with Croft’s monologue making it clear that you’re stepping into her world of imagination and chaos. “Bury Me In Leather” takes things down a notch by way of a seductive, downtempo bass line before giving way to a D&B-tinged drop and breakdown. “Taste of Violence” spares no prisoners, making use of spine-tingling electro elements and setting the stage for the grand finale. “Embrace Chaos” is the grand finale and the rightful closer to The Valentine Effect: simultaneously aggressive and enticing.

Always looking to expand her capabilities as an artist, Croft’s newest undertaking takes listener’s on a wild, unpredictable ride, evoking the full spectrum of emotions humanly possible: anger, fear, sadness, disgust, surprise, anticipation, trust, and elation. What’re you waiting for? Dive in below.

LISTEN: Lucille Croft Unveils Conceptual EP ‘The Valentine Effect’

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend