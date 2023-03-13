Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Benda Drops 'Hostile Homicide' via Bassrush

Benda needs no introduction to fans of bass music. Having firmly established himself as a mainstay in the genre over the past few years, Benda returns with his newest, explosive EP, Hostile Homicide, out on Bassrush Records.

Lead single “Homicide” feat. Puku dropped earlier in February and set the tone for what fans could expect in his new EP. Hostile Homicide consists of 5 tracks, each showing a slightly different, yet no less dynamic side to Benda’s production skills and creative outlook. Fusing his signature high-octane dubstep-inspired style with rap lyrics and subtle hip-hop elements, Benda is effectively creating his own lane, refusing to settle for anything less than expressing the full range of his creative sphere.

To those listening, it can’t come as a surprise that these tracks were engineered with the purpose of mainstage play, an anthem for headbangers around the world to lose themselves to. And as usual, there are no frills when it comes to Benda music – turn up the speakers, press play, and go hard. 

