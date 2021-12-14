Following the success of Tommy Gun, a frenzied collaborative single with Tisoki, Miami-born producer and DJ Benda makes a mark with his new multifaceted project “Broward Bezel EP.” Out now on Excision’s growing Subsidia imprint, this combustive 5 track release is the second EP to be announced from the young producer. Loaded with an array of tectonic sounds and incendiary lines, “Broward Bezel EP” is a striking feat brimming with tunes holding potential to provoke any crowd.

Transforming tuneful beats into stifling drops that spew machine-gun style synth work, “Broward Bezel EP” showcases a manifold of Bendas forceful muse. Uniting earth-splitting bass and aggressive rap bars with the efforts of Bluepill, Puku, and Mikey Rotten, Benda hones in on the idiosyncratic style that separates him from the masses. Wrapping up the EP is the calm at the end of the storm, a melodic funk-filled piece interlaced with captivating drums and Courtney Drummey’s dreamy cadence. Checking every box, this profound collection of songs paints the perfect picture as to why the LA-based producer is known as one of the grimiest in the game.



This project made me want to showcase my true interests, background, and my sound. Bringing Blupill and Puku on board as artists for this EP helped me truly cultivate the South Florida vibe and sound I have worked hard for. This is the music I have always wanted to make and I am very excited for everyone to hear this project. – benda

LISTEN: Benda Finishes Off 2021 W/ ‘Broward Bezel’ EP