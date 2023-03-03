Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

The Grass Is Greener Gathering Announces Action Bronson, Wyclef Jean, and more

Looking for a unique and exciting event for adults? Look no further than The Grass Is Greener Gathering, presented by 4Life Entertainment. This two-day celebration of music, art, and culture promises to be a must-attend experience for anyone aged 21 and over.

Featuring top-tier musical talent including Action Bronson, DJ Jazzy Jeff, and Wyclef Jean, The Grass Is Greener Gathering will showcase over 50 dynamic artists of various styles and genres. Attendees can expect to enjoy performances from Dopapod, Break Science, Lespecial, Styles P, Craze, Late Night Radio, and many more.

But the music is just the beginning. The event will also feature an array of exciting attractions, including the annual “The Greenskeeper Cup,” where some of the best cultivators of legal cannabis in the country will compete to see who produces the best product. For those who love pro-wrestling, the event will feature professional wrestling from Blitzkrieg, and attendees can marvel at some of the finest domestic and imported automobiles on display at the annual Pull’d Up Car Show.

“We’re excited to bring The Grass Is Greener Gathering to Hadley this year,” said a spokesperson for 4Life Entertainment. “We’ve curated an incredible lineup of talent, and we’re proud to present an event that celebrates diversity, inclusivity, and creativity.”

Tickets for The Grass Is Greener Gathering are on sale now, and organizers encourage attendees to purchase early to avoid disappointment. With so much to see and experience, this is an event that promises to be unforgettable.

