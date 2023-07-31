LISTEN: VALORANT Unveils VCT Anthem “Ticking Away” by Grabbitz and bbno$

Riot Games is celebrating the 2023 VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT) with innovative music activations including the VCT anthem “Ticking Away” by acclaimed artists Grabbitz and bbno$, out today on all DSPs.

Music has always been a huge part of the VALORANT experience, and this year’s VCT anthem is no exception. A fusion of rock and pulsating electronic beats, “Ticking Away” is Grabbitz’s third VCT anthem collaboration with Riot Games. His hit 2021 single “Die For You” amassed approximately 61 million YouTube views and 80 million Spotify plays. He also wrote and produced the 2022 VCT anthem “Fire Again,” which was performed by Ashnikko.

Grabbitz and bbno$ will perform the anthem live for the first time during the Opening Ceremony at the VALORANT Champions Finals on Saturday, August 26 at The KIA Forum. ericdoa will also perform his 2023 blockbuster VALORANT single “GREATER THAN ONE.” Vocalists Emei and Jazz Alonso will debut a surprise track produced by ARB4, who previously collaborated with VALORANT on the 2022 single “Raja” with Tienas and Mangal Suvernan. The performances will kick off an evening of intense gameplay in front of over 10,000 spectators, with more than 2 million viewers expected to watch the Finals and Opening Ceremony online.

Leading up to the Finals, Riot Games is creating other immersive musical experiences around Los Angeles. VALORANT and well-known event producers Brownies & Lemonade are coming together to host a one-night music event on Wednesday, August 23 in downtown LA.

Check out the music video for “Ticking Away” below.

