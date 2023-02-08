LISTEN: Rising Producer PLEEG Drops Stunning “Still Friends” Single via Quality Goods Records

Photo: Pierre Garnier

Rising producer PLEEG just unleashed an impressive new single in “Still Friends.” Arriving on one of our favorite labels Quality Goods Records, the stunning record is nothing short of a vibrant and heartfelt anthem that comes across as unpredictable yet warm and inviting at the same time. From the artist’s signature sample cuts to the soothing guitar breakdowns, everything about this track is uplifting and we can’t wait to hear where PLEEG takes his refreshing sound next. Hear what we mean by streaming “Still Friends” via Spotify below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

“Since the song is about friends and relationships, I tried to create something powerful and romantic at the same time. Throughout the song, you feel a sense of relaxation.” – PLEEG

PLEEG – Still Friends | Stream

