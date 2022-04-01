From humble beginnings as an independent label with limited resources, Quality Goods Records has firmly established itself as one of the foremost tastemakers in electronic music in the US and around the world. Founded by trap icon UZ who is celebrating ten years of artistry and spearheaded by veteran manager/industry powerhouse Mouna Dif, the label has built a dynamic roster with a global outlook. Accumulating over 360 releases from 150 artists across 6 continents and 65 million Spotify streams to date (and counting), Quality Goods Records has been the catalyst for the careers of a number of the brightest stars in electronic music including QUIX, ATLiens, Rome In Silver, Jon Casey, sfam, Oski, SoloSam and so much more.

With years of trendsetting excellence and innovation under their belt, Quality Goods Records just announced their strategic merger and distribution deal with Universal Music Group/Virgin Music Artist & Label Services. Continuing their international takeover, the partnership will allow the label to reach even greater heights. With additional resources provided by UMG, the merge allows Quality Goods to further streamline artist development, release methodology, and focus on larger projects while diversifying their ever-growing genre palette. While the acquisition is expected to accelerate and strengthen the label’s services, the spirit of Quality Goods Records remains unchanged.

“We feel like we’ve built a solid, unique auditory experience throughout our 6 years of existence. We’re very proud of what Quality Goods has become, and signing to Universal will help us grow our reach to interact with a larger audience without diluting the quality of our services. The music we have scheduled for 2022 is without a doubt the best we’ve collected so far, we are very excited for what’s to come in the future. Our vision is clearer than ever, and we’re here to stay!” – UZ

UZ’s Quality Goods Records Inks Deal With UMG and Virgin Label Services