LISTEN: Rising Producer Niko The Kid Unveils Soaring Dance Heater “Only One” featuring MAYLYN

Niko The Kid comes through this Friday with a brand new single in “Only One,” a record that wastes no time grabbing the listener’s attention. From the crisp percussion to the array of captivating synth work throughout the track, the rising Atlanta producer delivers on a catchy and satisfying tune that manages to be both hypnotic and euphoric. If that impressive production wasn’t enough, the track’s featured artist, MAYLYN, delivers on a gorgeous vocal performance that adds another layer of meaning and interest to an already great track. Hear what we mean by streaming “Only One” via Spotify below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

