LISTEN: Rising Duo Birthdayy Partyy Unleash Fresh, Must-Hear “Classic V Future” EP

Birthdayy Partyy has, in a short amount of time, become one of the most electrifying house acts in all of Chicago. Made up of twin brothers Bryan and Jon Gorecki, the duo has been taking the scene by storm thanks to their unique and creative approach to bass house, drum & bass, trap, and other genres. Now, the twin brother act has returned with perhaps their most impressive effort yet in Classic V Future, a four-track EP guaranteed to sweep listeners off their feet with its inventivenes, and raw energy. We’re treated to a little bit of everything on this project, with Birthdayy Partyy’s diverse production skills on full-display. Stream the EP on Spotify below and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

