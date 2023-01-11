Slayloverboy has, in a short amount of time, proven to be an innovative force in the underground emo alternative scene. His diverse and genre-bending sound has been on full-display with each new release, and his latest single “bring a knife if you want me to open up” is no different. From the captivating groove to the compelling and straightforward lyrics, this track sounds incredibly raw and will have you coming back to the play button again and again. Hear what we mean by streaming the track via Spotify below and read what Slayloverboy himself has to say about the inspiration behind this track.

Slayloverboy – bring a knife if you want me to open up

“Bring a knife if you want me to open up” is a complete revision of what I was doing back in 2017-2018 and it’s a great introduction to my sound this year. I’d love to try to bring emo rap back because honestly it should’ve never left.”

LISTEN: Slayloverboy Delivers Raw, Emotional “bring a knife if you want me to open up” Single