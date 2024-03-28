LISTEN: Subarctic Unveils Mesmerizing, Stunning New “Illusions” Single feat. Paolo D.C.

“‘Illusions’ started as a 24 hour challenge for a friend’s music stream. We had 24 hours to create a track from scratch and then he picked his favorite one. After the event, I loved the base idea of the track so much (only the first drop at this point) that I went ahead and finished the song the next day. After the instrumental was done I hit up my close friend Paolo, who I have been working with since I started producing in 2018. We decided that we would record the vocals for it in person. I’m based in Washington DC, but I’m currently studying abroad so I flew to Liverpool and we went to blackpool and met up with Kye Lewis, another one of our friends. During this studio session Paolo recorded the vocals for illusions and we fell in love with the track. When we got back to his room after the session we tidied the track up and sent it out!”