LISTEN: Subarctic Unveils Mesmerizing, Stunning New “Illusions” Single feat. Paolo D.C.

Spyll Records have unleashed their latest captivating offering in “Illusions,” a memorizing track courtesy of talented producer, Subarctic. As you’ll hear below, from the very first note the record grabs hold of your senses with an enthralling and mysterious introduction, enriched by the ethereal vocals of Paolo D.C. This catchy intro sets the stage for a journey into the depths of cosmic house music. The D.C artist’s new track here effortlessly blends delicate, glistening synths with pulsating, reverberating percussion, creating a stunning and immersive sonic landscape. “Illusions” is not just a song; it’s a testament to Subarctic’s prowess in crafting a finely balanced and hypnotic auditory experience that transcends genre boundaries. We can’t wait to hear where the producer takes his sound next, but in the meantime stream the tune below and be sure to read what Subarctic has to say about the inspiration behind this track as well.
Subarctic – Illusions
“‘Illusions’ started as a 24 hour challenge for a friend’s music stream. We had 24 hours to create a track from scratch and then he picked his favorite one. After the event, I loved the base idea of the track so much (only the first drop at this point) that I went ahead and finished the song the next day. After the instrumental was done I hit up my close friend Paolo, who I have been working with since I started producing in 2018. We decided that we would record the vocals for it in person. I’m based in Washington DC, but I’m currently studying abroad so I flew to Liverpool and we went to blackpool and met up with Kye Lewis, another one of our friends. During this studio session Paolo recorded the vocals for illusions and we fell in love with the track. When we got back to his room after the session we tidied the track up and sent it out!”
