Rising producer Glen Trapz has come through with a bombastic new single in “Sneaky Linkz.” As you’ll hear below, the track’s infectious opening chords immediately commands your attention before the track builds into an irresistible house drop. We’re also loving the vocal samples throughout the record, which adds another layer of interest to the track, keeping the listener on their toes. Hear what we mean by streaming the captivating record via Spotify below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

Glen Trapz – Sneaky Linkz | Stream

LISTEN: Glen Trapz Delivers Catchy New House Single, “Sneaky Linkz”