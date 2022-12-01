Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Mazare Unleashes Stunning New “Drive” Drum & Bass Single via KUMO Collective

LISTEN: Mazare Unleashes Stunning New “Drive” Drum & Bass Single via KUMO Collective

by Leave a Comment

Rising artist Mazare has been on quite the roll lately, and with official remixes for Slander, Seven Lions, Said The Sky, and Dabin already under his belt, the Italy-born producer is showing no signs of slowing down. Today we’re treated to yet another impressive Mazare single, this time coming in the form of “Drive” a captivating drum & bass tune courtesy of KUMO Collective. Featuring vocals from Heart Of Gold, this track will have you wishing it was summer again. We’re especially loving the synthwave and pop influences here and we can’t wait to see what the producer has in store for us next. Stream the track below via Spotify and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

Mazare & Heart Of Gold – Drive | Stream

LISTEN: Mazare Unleashes Stunning New “Drive” Drum & Bass Single via KUMO Collective

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend