Rising artist Mazare has been on quite the roll lately, and with official remixes for Slander, Seven Lions, Said The Sky, and Dabin already under his belt, the Italy-born producer is showing no signs of slowing down. Today we’re treated to yet another impressive Mazare single, this time coming in the form of “Drive” a captivating drum & bass tune courtesy of KUMO Collective. Featuring vocals from Heart Of Gold, this track will have you wishing it was summer again. We’re especially loving the synthwave and pop influences here and we can’t wait to see what the producer has in store for us next. Stream the track below via Spotify and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

