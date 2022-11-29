LISTEN: Ashton Adams Brings The “Action” in New G-House Heater with Alex Price and Ryan Respinto

Rising artist Ashton Adams is back and better than ever with a brand new house heater in “Action,” a collaboration featuring Alex Price and US-based newcomer Ryan Respinto. The track arrives courtesy of Adams’s own Kyngdom Records label and is nothing short of an inventive, catchy G-house banger. The chemistry between the three acts is undeniable throughout this tune and we can totally hear it going off at the club or festival main stage. Stream the track via Spotify below and read what Ashton Adams himself has to say about the making of “Action.”

Ashton Adams, Ryan Respinto – Action (feat. Alex Price) | Stream

“My TikTok this year has been doing pretty well, and I have been able to build an awesome fan base and connect with house music lovers across the world, including some awesome producers. I connected with Ryan over TikTok, and we began sending ideas back and forth, and we came up with “Action.” We knew this one was special, and we took the time to really refine it to make sure that the listener is taken on a journey from beginning to end. ‘Action’ is one of my favorite tracks that I have worked on this year. The vocals and the way the track moves is special, and I believe every dance music fan that listens to it will love it.” – Ashton Adams

