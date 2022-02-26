Ashton Adams has joined forces with rap duo 100m’s for a wild new genre-bending collaboration in ‘Hov.” As you’ll hear below, the Canadian artist delivers a hard-hitting single that seamlessly blends the world of rap and house into one cohesive sound. We’ve been waiting for someone to bring something fresh into the bass house scene for a while and Ashton Adams certainly provides that need. Accompanying the record’s release is an official music video, which adds another layer of depth to the track. Check it out below and stay tuned for more heat coming from this promising multi-talented act in the near future.

Aston Adams – Hov (feat. 100m’s) | Stream

LISTEN: Ashton Adams Blends Hip Hop & House in Genre-Bending ‘Hov’ Single feat. 100m’s