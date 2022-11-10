NASAYA has quickly emerged as a powerful artist in the indie electronic music scene, becoming a force to be reckoned with. The Los Angeles-based musician and producer soars to new heights by joining ODESZA’s Foreign Family Collective for his ‘RÊVES’ EP.

“RÊVES” provides a refreshing and immersive new viewpoint to the dance floor scene in this musical masterpiece, after his last smash track “RUMMELSBURG” and recently backing ODESZA on their Last Goodbye tour. The EP, which includes four experimental compositions with throbbing beats and rich tones, is sophisticated but romantic. Throughout the EP, listeners can expect a steady stream of hypnotic and absorbing bursts of intensity. The featured tunes, fit for dancefloors in the UK, Berlin, and beyond, including “CIEL,” “RÊVES,” RUMMELSBURG,” and “TES YEUX,” all customized and best characterized as a love letter to the rave.

Listen to the EP below:

LISTEN: NASAYA Shatters Expectations With “RÊVES” EP