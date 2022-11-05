Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Drake and 21 Savage Release Collaborative Album ‘Her Loss’

After surprising fans on October 22 with news of a collaborative album, Drake and 21 Savage have officially dropped their 16-track LP, Her Loss.  Featuring an appearance from Travis Scott, samples from Daft Punk‘s infamous “One More Time” anthem, and writing credits for Lil Yachty on a few tracks, Drake and 21 Savage once again play off of each other’s strengths for an interesting album.  Picking up where they left off on “Jimmy Cooks” the Toronto-born and London-born rappers show off their signature styles as they trade off on verses and keep the hits coming.  Take a listen to the full album below.

Drake and 21 Savage- Her Loss

