LISTEN: Drake and 21 Savage Release Collaborative Album ‘Her Loss’

After surprising fans on October 22 with news of a collaborative album, Drake and 21 Savage have officially dropped their 16-track LP, Her Loss. Featuring an appearance from Travis Scott, samples from Daft Punk‘s infamous “One More Time” anthem, and writing credits for Lil Yachty on a few tracks, Drake and 21 Savage once again play off of each other’s strengths for an interesting album. Picking up where they left off on “Jimmy Cooks” the Toronto-born and London-born rappers show off their signature styles as they trade off on verses and keep the hits coming. Take a listen to the full album below.

Drake and 21 Savage- Her Loss

