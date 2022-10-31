Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Sunset Bros & 15grams Flip Dirty Vegas Club Classic “Days Go By” into Fresh Dance Single

Sunset Bros and their fellow Aussie producer 15grams have come together to re-imagine one of house music’s iconic tracks, “Days Go By” by Dirty Vegas. As you’ll hear below, their version takes the club classic to new heights and is nothing short of a high-octane dancefloor thriller. From the emotive female vocals to driving bassline, the SINPHONY-released single has it all and sounds crafted for the festival main stage. Hear what we mean by streaming the record via Spotify and be sure to read what both acts have to say about the inspiration behind this release.

Sunset Bros & 15grams – Days Go By | Stream

Joining forces with Adriano and Glen (Sunset Bros) was a great experience. We turned this song into a main room techno anthem combining both our production styles” – 15grams

Days Go By‘ has been a classic track we loved from the moment we heard it back in the early 2000s. The story in the original video clip was so fascinating and different; it really hits you in the feels. Recently when 15grams showed us the cover he got recorded, I fell in love with it and said, “That’s an absolute yes!“. It’s an honor to do a new version of this timeless classic, and we hope you enjoy the journey!” – Sunset Bros

