LISTEN: Besomorph & The Tech Thieves Deliver Catchy New “In My Dreams” Collaboration

Rising artist Besomorph recently hit quite the impressive career milestone – surpassing over 1 billion streams across platforms. In celebration of this landmark achievement, the producer has released a catchy new single “In My Dreams,” in collaboration with The Tech Thieves. The result is nothing short of a dancefloor heater that boasts sedating vocals and a familiar Brazilian bass / slap house influences fans will be familiar with. Stream the celebratory release via Spotify below and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

Besomorph & The Tech Thieves – In My Dreams | Stream

