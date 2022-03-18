Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Besomorph & Lucifer Unleash Captivating New Single, ‘Holy Water’ feat. Mary Jensen

LISTEN: Besomorph & Lucifer Unleash Captivating New Single, ‘Holy Water’ feat. Mary Jensen

by Leave a Comment

Besomorph has established himself as one of the most-streamed German electronic music artists in the world, and now the prolific act is back and looking to add to his already impressive discography in ‘Holy Water.’ As you’ll hear below, this stunning collaboration with Lucifer is filled with heartfelt emotion and imagination which makes for quite the memorable dance floor anthem. The high-octane single also features intoxicating vocals courtesy of Mary Jensen who does a fantastic job adding another layer of excitement to the track. Hear what we mean by streaming the record via Spotify below and be sure to follow Besomorph on social media if you’re not already.

Besomorph & Lucifer – Holy Water (feat. Mary Jensen) | Stream

LISTEN: Besomorph & Lucifer Unleash Captivating New Single, ‘Holy Water’ feat. Mary Jensen

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Illenium Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend