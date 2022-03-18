Besomorph has established himself as one of the most-streamed German electronic music artists in the world, and now the prolific act is back and looking to add to his already impressive discography in ‘Holy Water.’ As you’ll hear below, this stunning collaboration with Lucifer is filled with heartfelt emotion and imagination which makes for quite the memorable dance floor anthem. The high-octane single also features intoxicating vocals courtesy of Mary Jensen who does a fantastic job adding another layer of excitement to the track. Hear what we mean by streaming the record via Spotify below and be sure to follow Besomorph on social media if you’re not already.

Besomorph & Lucifer – Holy Water (feat. Mary Jensen) | Stream

LISTEN: Besomorph & Lucifer Unleash Captivating New Single, ‘Holy Water’ feat. Mary Jensen