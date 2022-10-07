Rising producer alltalk has, in a short amount of time, proven to be one of the more exciting new acts in the house music scene. Today the San Francisco-based artist is back with one of his best releases yet in “Fall In,” a hard-hitting tech house heater released via Sink or Swim. As you’ll hear below, alltalk really brings the energy in this one; we’re especially loving the tropical-influenced melody that sits seamlessly over a rockin’ bassline tailor-made for the club. The vocal sample on this record is just the cherry on top that adds another layer of character and interest to an already well-produced banger. Stream “Fall In” via Spotify below and be sure to turn up your speakers for this one.

LISTEN: Rising Producer alltalk Delivers Catchy New Tech House Single, “Fall In” via Sink or Swim