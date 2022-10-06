LISTEN: Carlo Ratto Delivers Catchy New Progressive House Single, “Talking To You”

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Rising producer Carlo Ratto has returned with an uplifting and incredibly catchy new progressive house heater in “Talking To You.” From the intoxicating vocals to stunning chord melodies, this track boasts everything you could ask for in a dance music track, and it’s also quite refreshing to hear an electronic record that seamlessly weaves in organic instrumentation. As you’ll hear below, “Talking To You” also packs a punch with memorable pop lyrics that help add even more replay value to an already awesome track. Stream the single via Spotify below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

