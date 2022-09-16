Matthew Topper is a promising new act in the scene that you should be keeping your eyes on. With so much over saturation in dance music nowadays, it can be a challenge to stand out; but Topper does just that thanks to his latest single “Move On.” As you’ll hear below, the tune is a forward-thinking and infectious house heater that’s a brilliant testament to the rising artist’s impressive talent. The single has already received support from some major producers, including Zack Martino, who remixed the song only a few days ago. Stream “Move On” via Spotify below and stay tuned for more heat from Matthew Topper in the (hopefully near) future.

Matthew Topper – Move On | Stream

Matthew Topper – Move On (Remixes) | Stream

LISTEN: Rising Producer Matthew Topper Delivers Captivating New “Move On” Dance Heater