LISTEN: Emerging Bass Maven Don Peyote Returns with “Kizuki”

A legend in the making, Don Peyote is bass music’s emerging star. After bestowing his self-titled album, the incredible talent returns with new single “Kizuki.”

Hailing from New Orleans, Don Peyote is quickly growing recognition for his diverse sound. Bursting at the seams with bold basses and intricate sound design, the artist is gearing up for his impending stops at New Orleans’ Midnight Revival and Fête Du VOID Festival this fall. Previously gracing the stage at BUKU and snagging an opening slot for Deadcrow, Don Peyote is one artist you have to have on your radar.

“Kizuki” creeps in with unsuspecting prowess before descending into a maniacal swarm of sound. With just the right amount of heavy bass stabs, “Kizuki” oozes swagger with each hammered synth. It’s bold, it’s beautiful, and it’s everything we’ve been searching for in bass music.

Check out “Kizuki” below and let us know what you think!

