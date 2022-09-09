Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Emerging Bass Maven Don Peyote Returns with “Kizuki”

LISTEN: Emerging Bass Maven Don Peyote Returns with “Kizuki”

by Leave a Comment

don peyote

A legend in the making, Don Peyote is bass music’s emerging star. After bestowing his self-titled album, the incredible talent returns with new single “Kizuki.”

Hailing from New Orleans, Don Peyote is quickly growing recognition for his diverse sound. Bursting at the seams with bold basses and intricate sound design, the artist is gearing up for his impending stops at New Orleans’ Midnight Revival and Fête Du VOID Festival this fall. Previously gracing the stage at BUKU and snagging an opening slot for Deadcrow, Don Peyote is one artist you have to have on your radar.

“Kizuki” creeps in with unsuspecting prowess before descending into a maniacal swarm of sound. With just the right amount of heavy bass stabs, “Kizuki” oozes swagger with each hammered synth. It’s bold, it’s beautiful, and it’s everything we’ve been searching for in bass music.

Check out “Kizuki” below and let us know what you think!

LISTEN: Emerging Bass Maven Don Peyote Returns with “Kizuki”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend