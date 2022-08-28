Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Segan Delivers Explosive Remix for REAPER’s “IMY”

LISTEN: Segan Delivers Explosive Remix for REAPER’s “IMY”

by Leave a Comment

Prodigal talent Segan is destined to go on a tear within the dance music community. As he continues to find inspiration in this exciting new chapter in his career, the Los Angeles-based producer is looking to make another firm impression for his official remix of REAPER’s “IMY” featuring Bella Renee.

For those who seek adrenaline, energy, and emotion, Segan strives to push the drum and bass narrative even further in North America. Two notable forces yearning for the same goal, REAPER has invited the bright up and comer on a stacked remix package for the “DISRUPTOR” LP. An admirable gesture for the greater good, Segan does not disappoint as he delivers a riveting adaptation to REAPER’s “IMY.”

LISTEN: Segan Delivers Explosive Remix for REAPER’s “IMY”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend