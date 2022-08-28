Prodigal talent Segan is destined to go on a tear within the dance music community. As he continues to find inspiration in this exciting new chapter in his career, the Los Angeles-based producer is looking to make another firm impression for his official remix of REAPER’s “IMY” featuring Bella Renee.

For those who seek adrenaline, energy, and emotion, Segan strives to push the drum and bass narrative even further in North America. Two notable forces yearning for the same goal, REAPER has invited the bright up and comer on a stacked remix package for the “DISRUPTOR” LP. An admirable gesture for the greater good, Segan does not disappoint as he delivers a riveting adaptation to REAPER’s “IMY.”

LISTEN: Segan Delivers Explosive Remix for REAPER’s “IMY”