With so much dance music dominating the airwaves these days, it can be a challenge to find artists doing things that are fresh and unique. Enter 20-year-old Emorfik, who has come through with just that in his latest release, “Time.” As you’ll hear below, the young talent delivers on a mind-bending bass single that incorporates a variety of genres and influences. From the thunderous riddim drop to the softer melodic moments, this track has it all and helps set a new standard we should come to expect from rising producers. Stream the record via Spotify below and stay on the lookout for more heat from Emorfik – he’s also currently embarking on a huge 35-city, 5 month tour promptly titled Chapter 2.

Emorfik – Time | Stream

LISTEN: Rising Producer Emorfik Unleashes Genre-Shattering New “Time” Single