PREMIERE: Savej Delivers Mystical, Mind-Bending New “KA” Single via Gravitas Recordings

In a short amount of time, Savej has carved out a unique niche for himself thanks to his captivating and mystical approach to dance music production. Inspired by his fascination for exploring consciousness, ancient cultural wisdom, our connection with nature, and other profound topics, the fast-rising artist seems to effortlessly bring thought-provoking meaning and beauty to every track he touches – and this time around is certainly no different.

Today we’re proud to be premiering Savej’s new single, “KA,” a tune he’s been playing out for years. Arriving via Gravitas Recordings, the track is intended to connect listeners with a deep primal essence we all share as human beings. From the thunderous tribal drops to the groovy percussion and vocal chops, this track has all the ingredients of a banger designed for the festival main stage. Hear what we mean by streaming the impressive single below and be sure to read what the artist himself has to say about the inspiration behind this record.

“Ka is intended to be a groovy, mystical journey of remembrance of the ancient celebration of life. Crafting a certain sacred vibe and combining it with ecstatic and danceable rhythms serves as a bridge for people to enter a special state of consciousness on the dance floor as they move what is essentially a linguistic pattern of sound through their bodies and remember our primal connectedness.” – Savej

Savej – KA | Stream

