LISTEN: Dog Unleashes Hard-Hitting New “Burnt Down Farm House” Single

Rising midwest artist Dog is back with another hard-hitting release in “Burnt Down Farm House,” one of the tracks that was left on the cutting room floor from his recently released Monster album. As you’ll hear below, we’re treated to a raw, hard-hitting, emotional banger that boasts an animated Dog firing wild lyrics over rugged, captivating production. It’s clear the artist is continuing to evolve and hone in on his signature sound – stream the record via Spotify below and read what Dog has to say about this tune as well.

“‘Burnt Down Farmhouse’ is a song from monster that didn’t make the cut but I still really loved. I’m glad it’s getting released on monster deluxe as I originally intended so. It’s a fun song for fun people who like to have fun.”

Dog – Burnt Down Farm House | Stream

