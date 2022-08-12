Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Dog Unleashes Hard-Hitting New “Burnt Down Farm House” Single

LISTEN: Dog Unleashes Hard-Hitting New “Burnt Down Farm House” Single

by Leave a Comment

Rising midwest artist Dog is back with another hard-hitting release in “Burnt Down Farm House,” one of the tracks that was left on the cutting room floor from his recently released Monster album. As you’ll hear below, we’re treated to a raw, hard-hitting, emotional banger that boasts an animated Dog firing wild lyrics over rugged, captivating production. It’s clear the artist is continuing to evolve and hone in on his signature sound – stream the record via Spotify below and read what Dog has to say about this tune as well.

“‘Burnt Down Farmhouse’ is a song from monster that didn’t make the cut but I still really loved. I’m glad it’s getting released on monster deluxe as I originally intended so. It’s a fun song for fun people who like to have fun.”

Dog – Burnt Down Farm House | Stream

LISTEN: Dog Unleashes Hard-Hitting New “Burnt Down Farm House” Single

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend