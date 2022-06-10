Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Dog & Hamilton Link For Mesmerizing New “Up Now” Collaboration

LISTEN: Dog & Hamilton Link For Mesmerizing New “Up Now” Collaboration

by Leave a Comment

Samuel Wilton aka Dog started producing beats and honing in on his sound at the young age of 14. Now, after several pop-influenced rap albums under his belt, the midwest artist has returned with his latest effort in “Up Now” a collaboration with buzzing rapper/singer Hamilton. The captivating track arrives alongside a fresh new music video which helps add another layer of interest and excitement to an already great track. Stream the visuals below and be sure to stay on the lookout for more heat from both these rising acts in the future.

Dog & Hamilton – Up Now | Stream

LISTEN: Dog & Hamilton Link For Mesmerizing New “Up Now” Collaboration

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Illenium Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend