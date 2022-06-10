Samuel Wilton aka Dog started producing beats and honing in on his sound at the young age of 14. Now, after several pop-influenced rap albums under his belt, the midwest artist has returned with his latest effort in “Up Now” a collaboration with buzzing rapper/singer Hamilton. The captivating track arrives alongside a fresh new music video which helps add another layer of interest and excitement to an already great track. Stream the visuals below and be sure to stay on the lookout for more heat from both these rising acts in the future.

Dog & Hamilton – Up Now | Stream

LISTEN: Dog & Hamilton Link For Mesmerizing New “Up Now” Collaboration