LISTEN: Win and Woo Unveil Debut Album ‘Ten Years’

A decade of commitment towards anything in life is a massive achievement. And for Win and Woo, it signifies something even greater. Out now, Ten Years is their crowning artistic achievement to date, a debut album that encompasses the past ten years of growth, development, suffering, and triumph.

In their own words:

“This album represents our entire journey working together, a journey that started ten years ago. Listening to the project in its entirety, you hear nuances of moments in our career that made us the artists we are today. The many lessons we learned along the way helped shape our music. Ten Years is a benchmark for our sound moving forward and the start of a new chapter in our lives, as humans and musicians.“

Featuring focus single “All That Motion” w/ superstar duo Louis The Child along with previously released wildly popular lead singles like “Vanilla Sky” w/ Wrabel and “Knots” feat. Blair Lee, the long-awaited project is a statement piece that defines their artistic journey. A focal point in the album is how the duo have managed to cultivate relationships with their peers and translate that into incredible artistic endeavors, like this album. Ten Years is rich with features and collaborations, something the duo are proud to have accomplished.

“Relationships with fellow artists have always been very important to us. We are very grateful to the amazing talent and new friends that chose to be a part of this project (Wrabel, Sad Alex, Saint Sinner, Geographer, Blair Lee). A special shoutout to our friend Johnny Mabie who helped co-produce the album in Joshua Tree 2020. Years ago in Chicago, we met Louis the Child and have been family ever since. Having a record with them on this project was so important to us and we are so proud of the result. Hope you enjoy the lead single “All This Motion w/ Louis the Child” and the rest of our debut album “Ten Years”. – Win and Woo

It’s a beautiful representation of the experiences they have gone through and the relationships both made and lost over the course of this time together. It embodies everything they have become as artists; giving a nod to the past, as well as setting the stage for their bright future to come. Stream it below:

LISTEN: Win and Woo Unveil Debut Album ‘Ten Years’