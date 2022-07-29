LISTEN: Ex Medias Collective Returns With Sophomore Compilation ‘WE ARE EX MEDIAS VOL II’

Artist Collective EX Medias is back and ready to make waves with the arrival of their sophomore compilation album, WE ARE EX MEDIAS VOL II. A listening experience that features singles from collective members Galena Crew, Blank Ages, #BBC, AireLoosh, and TURBO, EX Medias’ volume II compilation is a gem filled with lush soundscapes, unique samples, fiery Dnb drops, dark trap undertones, and hard-hitting riddim.

This is the second compilation release from EX MEDIAS. Mimicking our first compilation, we have again curated a diverse selection of genres and artists. While we are a Chicago-based collective we do not limit our artists to any one part of the world. “

Stream WE ARE EX MEDIAS VOL II below.

Ex Medias – WE ARE EX MEDIAS VOL II | Stream

