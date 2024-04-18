Rising artist Brad Mullins, hailing from Sydney, has unveiled his groundbreaking new single, ‘Spine.’ Following the success of his recent release “Day And Night,” ‘Spine’ offers a profound, shadowy, and uplifting dance anthem perfect for all-day enjoyment, whether it’s at late-night raves or daytime listening. Drawing inspiration from a diverse range of sources, the eclectic track offers a contemporary twist on classic rave music, guiding every curious listener through an enthralling sonic voyage, characteristic of this emerging producer. From the very start of the record, a swift and captivating vocal draws the audience in over a dynamic breakbeat, leading into a pulsating bassline and a collection of intricately designed electronic elements, rhythms, and melodies. ‘Spine’ stands as an unforgettable composition, signaling the beginning of a new phase for Brad Mullins. Hear what we mean by streaming the track via Spotify and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

Brad Mullins – Spine | Stream

LISTEN: Brad Mullins Brings an Enthralling Twist to Classic Rave Music in New Single, “Spine”