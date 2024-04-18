Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Brad Mullins Brings an Enthralling Twist to Classic Rave Music in New Single, “Spine”

LISTEN: Brad Mullins Brings an Enthralling Twist to Classic Rave Music in New Single, “Spine”

by Leave a Comment

Rising artist Brad Mullins, hailing from Sydney, has unveiled his groundbreaking new single, ‘Spine.’ Following the success of his recent release “Day And Night,” ‘Spine’ offers a profound, shadowy, and uplifting dance anthem perfect for all-day enjoyment, whether it’s at late-night raves or daytime listening. Drawing inspiration from a diverse range of sources, the eclectic track offers a contemporary twist on classic rave music, guiding every curious listener through an enthralling sonic voyage, characteristic of this emerging producer. From the very start of the record, a swift and captivating vocal draws the audience in over a dynamic breakbeat, leading into a pulsating bassline and a collection of intricately designed electronic elements, rhythms, and melodies. ‘Spine’ stands as an unforgettable composition, signaling the beginning of a new phase for Brad Mullins. Hear what we mean by streaming the track via Spotify and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

Brad Mullins – Spine | Stream

LISTEN: Brad Mullins Brings an Enthralling Twist to Classic Rave Music in New Single, “Spine”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Album Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend