Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Drive Into ”Late Nights” with Ian Snow

LISTEN: Drive Into ”Late Nights” with Ian Snow

by Leave a Comment

ian snow

Previously known as SNOWMASS, Ian Snow is quite the force to be reckoned with. Specializing in intricate layering, mammoth bass work, and mind-altering sound design, Ian Snow and his one-of-a-kind sound have catapulted the rising talent into the stars and onto the radars of Zeds Dead, Jantsen, Ravenscoon, and more. After taking us Above The Clouds with his latest EP release, Ian Snow now uncovers his new single, ”Late Nights.”

This mystical cut takes listeners on an intergalactic journey from the jump. Enjoy from the passenger seat as whirring synths and ambient soundscapes conjoin with a party-starting vocal line. Though mesmerizing, ”Late Nights” harnesses enough big bass energy to keep listeners dancing through the weekend.

“My inspiration comes from many places, but when asked about encapsulating my work process, I think about all the late nights. I am the quintessential nightowl, often producing on 12 hours shifts from 10pm-10am. Most of my vitamin D unfortunately comes in pill form, but there’s something about the profound silence of night that conjures my optimal creativity, and this song is the perfect example.”

– Ian Snow

Kick back and enjoy ”Late Nights” on your preferred platform, or listen below:

LISTEN: Drive Into ”Late Nights” with Ian Snow

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend