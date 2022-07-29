Previously known as SNOWMASS, Ian Snow is quite the force to be reckoned with. Specializing in intricate layering, mammoth bass work, and mind-altering sound design, Ian Snow and his one-of-a-kind sound have catapulted the rising talent into the stars and onto the radars of Zeds Dead, Jantsen, Ravenscoon, and more. After taking us Above The Clouds with his latest EP release, Ian Snow now uncovers his new single, ”Late Nights.”

This mystical cut takes listeners on an intergalactic journey from the jump. Enjoy from the passenger seat as whirring synths and ambient soundscapes conjoin with a party-starting vocal line. Though mesmerizing, ”Late Nights” harnesses enough big bass energy to keep listeners dancing through the weekend.

“My inspiration comes from many places, but when asked about encapsulating my work process, I think about all the late nights. I am the quintessential nightowl, often producing on 12 hours shifts from 10pm-10am. Most of my vitamin D unfortunately comes in pill form, but there’s something about the profound silence of night that conjures my optimal creativity, and this song is the perfect example.”

– Ian Snow

Kick back and enjoy ”Late Nights” on your preferred platform, or listen below:

LISTEN: Drive Into ”Late Nights” with Ian Snow